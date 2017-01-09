U.S. Coast Guard Assists 6 Aboard Disabled Fishing Vessel Near Long Beach

The Coast Guard assisted the commercial fishing vessel Tracer safely back to shore after the crew of the vessel reported taking on water approximately 4 miles offshore of Long Beach, Washington, Sunday afternoon.

The crew of the Tracer was uninjured and the vessel was safely moored in the Port of Ilwaco, Washington.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center received a mayday call via satellite phone at 11:35 a.m. The original report was a loss of engine power and taking on water with six people on board.



An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was diverted to assist but was unable to communicate with the Tracer’s crew, so they passed a radio to the crew. The aircrew remained on scene until a crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat from Station Cape Disappointment arrived on scene. The MLB’s crew delivered a dewatering pump and assisted the Tracer in regaining engine power and then helped the crew control the flooding. The vessel’s crew started back toward Ilwaco with a precautionary escort from the MLB crew once it was safe to transit..



The sea conditions encountered on scene were 5-foot swells and 30 MPH winds.

