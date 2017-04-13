Twp Wanted Montana Men Arrested in North Grays Harbor County

Two men wanted for warrants out of Montana were arrested South of Neilton yesterday. Deputy Dan Wells with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that an important citizen tip and the keen eyes of a Taholah Police Officer lead to the arrests.

Local authorities had received word Wednesday that Matthew Monroe Drullinger and Travern John Montesanto may be in the Aberdeen area, then later in the Neilton area. A Taholah officer driving South of Neilton spotted an associated vehicle and notified the county.

The vehicle began to leave a home and was stopped by the Taholah officer and a K9 handler officer from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office. Wells said that the pair in the car were not the two they were looking for but had information which led them to Drullinger in a home nearby. Drullinger was arrested without incident in the home.

Wells said deputies learned that Montesanto had fled on foot, and may have still been in the area. Investigators began talking with the community members nearby. Wells said he received a tip from a resident that a man had run through their yard matching the description of the second man. Deputies searched the property, as the K9 handling deputy was responding from the South on 101 and spotted the man running through a yard. The K9 was deployed and the suspect was apprehended behind a home on 101 South of Neilton.

In early March, 31-year-old Drullinger was reported as a walk-away/escapee from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center. Media in Montana reported that Drullinger has convictions in Yellowstone County, Montana for felony aggravated assault committed with a dangerous weapon.

Deputy Wells said that 19-year-old Montesanto was wanted out of Montana on burglary charges.

Wells thanked the citizen for noticing, and reporting, the man running through his yard, as well as the officer who spotted the vehicle. Both suspects were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

