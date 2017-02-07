Two Transported From Multi-Vehicle Accident on US Highway 12 in Montesano

A Four-car wreck on US Highway 12 in Montesano blocked all Westbound traffic for about an hour yesterday evening. Two drivers were transported from the scene with undisclosed injuries.

The Washington State Patrol reports a 68-year-old Elma woman was driving West on 12 when she lost control of her 2000 Kia Sportage and collided with the jersey barrier just before the Devonshire overpass.

The Kia came to rest blocking the left lane. A garbage truck, driven by a 42-year-old Elma man, saw the wreck and was able to stop in time. Trooper Westbrooke reported that the truck then moved to the right lane to block it.

A 1997 Isuzu Rodeo, driven by a 38-year-old Winlock woman, was unable to stop and collided with the garbage truck.

A 2002 Lincoln LS was unable to stop and collided with the Isuzu.

The 73-year-old Ocean Shores man driving the Lincoln, and the driver of the Kia were both transported to Community Hospital in Aberdeen with undisclosed injuries.

Traffic was diverted from 12 to State Route 107 South to Cosmopolis yesterday while crews worked to clear the roads.

Two passengers, one in the garbage truck and one in the Isuzu, were uninjured.

