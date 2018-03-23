Two "SNL" veterans agree Justin Bieber was the show's worst-behaved guest

Charles Sykes/BravoWhile Justin Bieber’s career and personal life has been on the upswing for the past few years, that bad patch he went through awhile back has earned him the dubious distinction of being the “worst-behaved” guest star on Saturday Night Live.

At least, that’s according to SNL veterans Jay Pharaoh and Bill Hader, who were on the show from 2010-2016 and 2005-2013, respectively. Both men appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! Thursday night, and when a caller asked, “Who was the worst-behaved musical guest or host [during] your time at SNL?,” they were in agreement immediately.

“I mean, we both know, dog,” said Pharoah to Hader. “Yeah, it was Bieber,” Hader responded.

“He just was in a bad place…Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then he was in a very…it was rough,” added Hader of Justin. “Everybody’s usually on great behavior…Bieber is the only one in my experience…he just seemed like exhausted or just at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just so huge.”

Justin was the host and musical guest on a 2013 SNL episode, in the middle of his Believe world tour. In the episode, Justin appeared in nearly every sketch and performed two songs acoustically: “As Long as You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us.” He used the show as an opportunity to poke fun at himself for everything from his singing and dancing, to his physical appearance, to his weed habit.

