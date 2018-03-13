Two Naselle Youth Camp Inmates Captured After Escaping DNR Work Crew Vehicle

Two inmates were quickly re-captured after they escaped from a work vehicle of the Naselle Youth Camp Monday morning.

Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock said in a press release that their 911 center received a call just before 9 am Monday from a Department of Natural Resources employee explaining that two of his inmate workers had escaped as he stopped at the intersection of State Route 101 and Fowler Street.

A physical description of the two was provided to responding agencies which included the Raymond Police Department, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, the South Bend Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

Matlock said Raymond Police coordinated the search efforts, several officers set up containment in order to search, while others notified residents in the area.

At about 9:39 am, a resident of the 500 block of Barnhart Street reported that she saw the two escapees take off their Youth Camp issued red shirts and flee.

Shortly after, Deputy Jesse Eastham spotted and chased the pair on foot into a dense and brushy area near Barnhart Street. A few minutes later the two escapees were apprehended, transported to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Naselle Youth Camp authorities.

“The swift capture of the two escapees was a direct result of the mutual aid provided by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, the South Bend Police Department and the Washington State Patrol”.” I am very thankful for the quick response of the agencies that assisted as well as the keen eyes of our citizens that aided in this capture,” stated Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor.

