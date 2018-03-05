Two Killed, Two Injured When Car Strikes Snow Plow Making U-Turn Near Montesano

Two people were killed, and two others injured, when the Washington State Patrol says a snow plow made a U-turn in front of their car on US Highway 12 early yesterday.

The report says Sgt. Westbrooke notified the family of the two, 36-year-old Michael Crow and 38-year-old Michelle Sorensen of Aberdeen were declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the snow plow, a 50-year-old Montesano man was not injured. His snow-plow dump truck was struck on the driver’s side by a 1991 Acura Integra driven by Crow. Two others in the car, a 29-year-old Aberdeen woman, and a 28-year-old Hoquiam man were injured. The woman was airlifted to Harborview, the man transported to Tacoma General.

The wreck was reported at 2:45 am Sunday morning a mile West of Montesano, the investigation had the Westbound lane shut down and traffic diverted to Devonshire road for about 7 hours. The cause, and any charges stemming from the wreck, remain under investigation.

