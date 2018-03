Two-Day Razor Clam Dig Begins Today on Mockrocks

A two-day razor clam dig at Mocrocks begins today on evening tides only.

March 2, Friday, 6:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

March 3, Saturday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Mocrocks is between the Copalis River and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian Reservation just south of the Moclips River. It includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach, and Moclips.

State shellfish managers have tentatively scheduled razor clam digs through April at Copalis, Mocrocks, Long Beach and Twin Harbors beaches

A mid-March dig might be our last on evening tides this season as we switch in April, and also if approved, low tide at noon will extend a couple of April digs by an hour.

March 16, Friday, 7:03 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

March 17, Saturday, 7:36 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

April 19, Thursday, 9:46 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Mocrocks

April 20, Friday, 10:37 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Mocrocks

April 21, Saturday, 11:34 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 1 p.m.)

April 22, Sunday, 12:38 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging hours will be extended to 2 p.m.)

final approval of the dig schedules will be announced closer to the dig dates. visit wdfw.wa.gov for more details.

