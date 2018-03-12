Two-Day Razor Clam Dig Approved, Schedule Includes Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks

Razor clam diggers can return to various ocean beaches for a two-day opening beginning March 16.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

“Last weekend, we had a great turnout for the dig at Mocrocks,” said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW. “We’ll have more beaches open for this upcoming dig and expect to draw some crowds, especially with the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival on Saturday.”

With daylight savings coming up, Ayres noted the best digging will take place before sunset each night of the opening. Typically, Ayres encourages people to dig an hour or two before low tide for optimal results. Digging is not allowed at any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

March 16, Friday, 7:03 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks

March 17, Saturday, 7:36 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Another dig is tentatively scheduled on various ocean beaches April 19-22. State shellfish managers typically announce whether a dig will go forward about a week before the opening. For updates on upcoming digs, see WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

