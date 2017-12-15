Two Big Donations Help Keep The Doors Open at Grays Harbor Youth Center

As they prepared to shut down due to lack of funding, the Grays Harbor Youth Center received two significant early Christmas gifts this month totaling $165,000.

The first gift arrived early this month when Grays Harbor County, a long-time funder of the Youth Center, awarded $140,000 in operating funding for the current Fiscal Year. Consistent with recent funding levels, this commitment from the County prevented a likely closure of the program in response to declining revenues following the loss of a federal grant. While this funding prevented a likely closure, it was not adequate for Catholic Community Services to maintain their current around-the-clock operation of the center.

The Grays Harbor Youth Center is a program of Catholic Community Services, it has provided essential service connections and emergency shelter to homeless and at-risk youth in Grays Harbor County for over 10 years.

Upon hearing that daytime operations would likely be suspended in mid-December and the youth would not have a safe place to be, Amerigroup Washington, a Washington Apple Health Medicaid managed care organization serving a large number of Grays Harbor County residents, reached out and committed a $25,000 contribution to allow daytime services to continue through the holidays and into February, as Catholic Community Services continues to pursue other funding strategies.

Mike Curry, Director of Operations for Catholic Community Services’ SW region, formerly of Aberdeen but now based in Tacoma, states, “15 years ago, when I was first asked by a group of concerned people in Aberdeen about starting a shelter for homeless youth, I never could have imagined the impact this program would have on so many lives. The generous funding from the County has truly been a blessing for the many youths it serves, and we couldn’t remain open without it. Faced with the difficult decision to scale back our operations in the midst of the Holiday season, the generous unsolicited support from Amerigroup Washington has truly made this feel like a Christmas miracle.”

An official check presentation by Amerigroup Washington will take place on Friday, December 15th at 10:30am at the Grays Harbor Youth Center, located at 111 East 4th Street in Aberdeen. Media and interested individuals are invited to attend.

About Catholic Community Services: Celebrating 100 years of service to Western Washington, Catholic Community Services and Catholic Housing Services (formerly known as the Archdiocesan Housing Authority) of Western Washington are prophetic voices for justice, recognizing the sacredness and dignity of every human person. Rooted in the Gospel message of hope, we will continue to be leaders, advocates, providers and partners serving poor and vulnerable people. They have maintained a continuous presence in Grays Harbor County since 1981, and currently provide a broad array of services to youth, adults, families, and seniors throughout Grays Harbor County.

