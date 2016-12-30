Two-Alarm Fire Burns Mobile Home in South Aberdeen Early Friday Morning

A two-alarm fire burned a mobile home early this morning, Captain Ryan Knodel with the Aberdeen Fire Department reports that at 2:09 am on Friday, December 30, 2016, they responded to a reported structure fire at 112 E. King Street in South Aberdeen with assistance from the Hoquiam Fire Department.

Initial units on scene found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the vacant structure. Crews took a defensive stance due to the heavy amount of fire on our arrival and a second alarm was called as the mobile home was fully involved.

It took approximately 1 hour for crews to extinguish the fire. A total of 14 Aberdeen firefighters, the Assistant Chief, Chief, and to 2 Hoquiam Firefighters on 1 Command Unit, 4 Engines, 3 Medic Units responded.

The fire, which caused an estimated $13,600 damage to the mobile home is considered a total loss. The actual cause is undetermined at this time.

Comments