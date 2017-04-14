Tsunami Siren Testing in Ocean Shores This Morning

A new All Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) siren in Ocean Shores is being tested this morning. The Washington State Emergency Management Agency is notifying residents that the New AHAB Siren installed on Spinnaker will be tested on Friday morning between 9:00 am and noon.

A press release to community members this week said that most will only hear the Westminster chimes once or twice, however, there is a short siren wail test with very low amplification, which may be heard by residents in proximity to the siren.

The tests are necessary to ensure proper operation before the new siren can be put online with all of the other AHAB Sirens in Ocean Shores, Grays Harbor County, and Washington State.

