Tsunami education Road Show scheduled for coast

DNR geologists are joining emergency planners from state and local agencies this week, April 12-14, on an Earthquake and Tsunami Roadshow along the Washington coast.

Presentations will include information on earthquake and tsunami risks, actions those living along the coast can take to prepare and information about tsunami evacuations and community notifications. Presentations will be:

April 12

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Ilwaco Community Center, 158 1st Ave North (Hwy 101)

6-8:30 p.m. – Peninsula Senior Center in Ocean Park, 21603 Pacific Way

April 13

9:30–10:30 a.m. – Pacific County Council Presentation at the Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive West

6-8:30 p.m. – Port Angeles Library, 2210 S Peabody St

April 14

10 a.m. – Noon – Hoh Tribe Council Chambers 2269 Lower Hoh Road

6:30-8:30 p.m. – Chimacum High School Auditorium, 91 West Valley Rd.

Our Assistant State Geologists Tim Walsh will present, along with Chief Hazard Geologist Corina Forson and Dr. Brian Atwater from the U.S. Geological Survey, Ted Buehner, from the National Weather Service, and Maximilian Dixon, Earthquake/Tsunami Program Manager, Washington State Emergency Management Division.

As home to the Washington Geological Survey, DNR collects, develops and distributes information about geologic hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis so communities can plan to protect their environment, citizens and economy.

Washington has the second highest risk in the U.S. of these large and damaging earthquakes because of its geologic setting. Earthquakes occur nearly every day in Washington. Most are too small to be felt or cause damage. Large earthquakes are less common but can cause significant damage to the things we count on in everyday life, such as buildings, roads, bridges, dams, and utilities.

They can also produce tsunamis, which have hit Washington in the past and will happen again in the future.

The free Tsunami Evac-NW smartphone app provides direct links to maps of tsunami evacuation zones and education.

The free Tsunami Evac-NW smartphone app provides direct links to maps of tsunami evacuation zones and education.

The Survey helps communities to prepare for tsunamis by identifying and mapping hazard areas and areas prone to earthquake-caused ground failure. This information helps planners to select the best evacuation routes and assembly areas. We publish hazard maps and evacuation maps as PDFs and on our Geologic Information Portal. The portal includes an address locator to help people orient themselves and plan their best evacuation options.

