Train's Pat Monahan to make Broadway debut in "Rocktopia" in March

By Andrea Dresdale

Brendan WalterTrain singer Pat Monahan will make his Broadway debut in a musical production called ROCKTOPIA, which combines classic rock with classical music.

The production features vocalists performing with a symphony orchestra, a rock band and a choir, and the repertoire includes songs by Journey, Queen, U2, Heart, Led Zeppelin and The Who, as well as classical composers such as Mozart, Handel, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Copland.

- Advertisement -

The show will premiere at New York’s Broadway Theater starting March 20 for a six-week run, through April 29, with an official opening night of March 27. Monahan will perform in the show for the first three weeks. He should find the Led Zeppelin material easy to handle, since Train has long included Zeppelin songs in its setlist. The band even recorded its own version of the album Led Zeppelin II a few years ago.

In addition to the songs featured in the show, Pat plans to do an encore consisting of a mash-up of a Train song and a classical composition.

Tickets for ROCKTOPIA are on-sale now via Telecharge.com.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments