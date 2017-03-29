Train’s Pat Monahan, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams added to Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Friday, April 7, and the rest of the stars who’ll be inducting this year’s honorees have been announced, along with some special guests.

Journey will be inducted by the frontman of another Bay Area pop/rock band: Pat Monahan of Train. It’s not clear if former Journey singer Steve Perry will be present to either be inducted alongside his old band, perform, or both.

In addition, Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers of Chic, and George Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison will induct ELO: the late Beatle and ELO leader Jeff Lynne were close friends and longtime musical collaborators. Confirming media reports, Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

In addition, Lenny Kravitz will perform a very special tribute to Prince, who died last April. Other performers include Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls.

Previously-announced presenters include Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

The ceremony will premiere on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

