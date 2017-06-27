Train tour news: Twitter live stream, Wine & Music experience and more

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesIf you couldn’t get tickets to see Train during their current Play that Song tour, just fire up your computer or mobile device Thursday night and check out what you’ve been missing.

That night, the band will be live streaming their show from Indianapolis exclusively on Twitter. It starts at 9:10 p.m. ET.

In other Train tour news, on Wednesday night, the band is playing a free show in Cleveland, OH to make up for the fact that during their show there over the weekend, fans who had lawn seats were unable to hear the entire concert due to sound problems.

A statement on Train’s website reads, “This show is exclusively for those of you who paid for lawn tickets and experienced sound issues the other night…while the issues were beyond our control, we still want to make things right…We can’t wait to show you guys a good time.”

Finally, Train has announced that for the final show of the Play that Song tour at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, their good friend Michael Franti will join the bill, along with the tour’s usual opening acts, O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

The July 15 show is being billed as the “Play that Song Wine & Music Experience” and will feature more than 40 hand-selected wines from more than 20 wineries on site for fans to try.

