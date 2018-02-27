Train to headline pre-Indy 500 concert May 25

ABC/Randy HolmesDrinkers, start your engines: The entertainment for the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert has been announced.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Train will headline the May 25 concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s one of three music events that lead up to the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on May 27. ’90s jam band veterans Blues Traveler will open the show that afternoon.

The others are the Legends Day concert on May 26, featuring Sam Hunt, and the Indy 500 Snake Pit on May 27, featuring EDM superstars Diplo and Deadmau5.

Train is squeezing in the gig between dates on their joint tour with Daryl Hall & John Oates, which kicks off May 1 in Sacramento, CA.

The race itself gets underway at 12:20 p.m. on May 27.

