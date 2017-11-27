Train, Seal & Harry Connick Jr. set to perform at "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"

By Music News Group

NBCUniversalTrain, Seal and Harry Connick Jr. have been added to the lineup of performers for Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

The artists join previously announced performers Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and country singers Brett Eldredge and Jennifer Nettles for the 85th annual tree-lighting special. Other performers include Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho and Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr.

The show will be hosted by Today show anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center starts at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 29 on NBC.

