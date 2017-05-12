Train recruits all-star lineup of guests to crash a wedding in “Drink Up” video

Columbia RecordsOver the years, Train has recruited some unlikely guests to cameo in their videos — like David Hasselhoff and Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim — but they’ve really outdone themselves in the new video for their latest single, “Drink Up.”

In the clip, Train frontman Pat Monahan, along with comedians Jim Breuer, George Lopez and Ken Jeong, complain that they weren’t invited to their friend’s wedding, so they decide to crash it. Their “friend” is NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

After donning tuxedos, the four men arrive at the wedding, where they proceed to cause all kinds of mayhem, get drunk and dance up a storm. In between, Pat and Train are seen entertaining the guests with the song.

At the end, Lynch forgives the guys for ruining the most important day of his life and they all embrace.

In a statement, Monahan says, “The ‘Drink Up’ video was inspired by a friend of mine. She said, ‘You and your friends should teach people how to throw a party.’ I asked my friends…to show us all how it’s done and man, did they ever!”

He adds, “This was one of the best days of my life and hopefully theirs. So much fun and what a great, classy, talented group I get to call friends!”

Train recently guest-starred on Jeong’s show Dr. Ken, and Breuer was a guest on Train’s most recent fan cruise in February. Monahan has participated in Lopez’s charity golf tournament, and he lives in Seattle, the home of Lynch’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Train kicks off their Play that Song tour tonight in Las Vegas.

