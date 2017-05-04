Train is back on the Christmas track

Details are scarce now, but the band is recording more Christmas tracks, possibly for release later this year. It’s not known if the songs are originals or cover versions.

Christmas in Tahoe featured several original Christmas songs, as well as classics like “O Holy Night,” and Train’s takes on some lesser-known holiday tunes. Those included “Christmas Must Be Tonight” by The Band, “2,000 Miles” by The Pretenders, and “Santa, Bring My Baby Back to Me,” by Elvis Presley.

