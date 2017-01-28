Train Celebrates New Album Release with Intimate Acoustic Set in NYC

ABC RadioWhen Train goes on tour, they usually perform for 15,000 or 20,000 people at a time, but a handful of lucky fans got a chance to see the band in a very intimate setting Friday night: Berlin, a tiny bar in New York City’s East Village.

The occasion was a release party-slash-concert to mark Friday’s arrival of Train’s new album a girl, a bottle, a boat. Only fifty tickets were sold to the gig, and some hardcore fans flew in from other states just for the experience. The band, set up in a corner of the bar, played an acoustic set that included hits like “Drive By,” a handful of new tracks, a reggae version of “Hey, Soul Sister” and a memorable cover of the late George Michael’s “Careless Whisper.”

In an acknowledgement of the current political climate, during a performance of Train’s first hit, “Meet Virginia,” singer Pat Monahan delivered the line “We just like to sit at home/And rip on the president,” paused and then added, “I’m not say anything about that.”

Following the show, the band headed overseas for promotional duties; in mid-February, they’ll host their annual Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, which leaves from Tampa, FL and travels to Mexico. The band’s tour in support of a girl, a bottle, a boat kicks off in May with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield; tickets are on sale now.

Here’s the set list from Train’s acoustic show Friday night:

“Drink Up” (new song)

“Drive By”

“50 Ways to Say Goodbye”

“Working Girl” (new song)

“Meet Virginia”

“Angel in Blue Jeans”

“Cab”

“Lottery” (new song)

“Careless Whisper” (George Michael cover)

“Hey, Soul Sister”

“Play that Song” (new song)

“Drops of Jupiter”

