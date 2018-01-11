Trailer for Taylor Swift's "End Game" video features Ed Sheeran, Future & a yacht

By Andrea Dresdale

BMLG/Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift’s video for “End Game” officially arrives at midnight tonight, but a 20-second trailer aired this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The trailer for the video, which was shot in Miami, Tokyo, and London, shows Taylor dancing on a yacht, watches fireworks from a beach, walks the streets of Tokyo, and dances on a subway train. We also see her in black sequins, walking with rapper Future, and in rainbow sequins, lying on her back. She’s also seen riding a motorcycle, and drinking a cocktail.

Another shot shows a distinctly non-glamorous Taylor, wearing glasses and black-and-white-check flannel shirt, dancing in her seat while sitting next to an amused-looking Ed Sheeran.

“End Game” is the latest single from Taylor’s album Reputation, a word that is mentioned many times in the song’s lyrics.

