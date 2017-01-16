Traffic Stop, Two Runners Leave Behind 4Runner, Search Ensues

Police searched Hoquiam for a couple of suspects who ran from a traffic stop last week, they apparently got away but they left behind their vehicle.

Sgt. Brian Dayton tells us it started just after 1 Thursday morning when he attempted to stop a 1993 Toyota 4-runner for expired tabs. As he caught up to the vehicle it accelerated then turned down an alley between the 100 blocks of Eklund and Karr Avenues where the driver and passenger bailed in opposite directions.

Units from the Aberdeen Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted with setting up containment in the area and searching for the man.

Police on Friday morning planned to contact the registered owner and serve a search warrant on the vehicle to recover evidence.

Comments