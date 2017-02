Submitted by The Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their Academic, Athletic, and Community Service endeavors. Trace has been a very active and dedicated student while attending Aberdeen High School. He is currently the stations engineer of KAHS, the high school’s radio station, and even had a 24 hour radio show during […]

The post Trace Christensen is February’s Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments