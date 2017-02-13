Touchdown! Lady Gaga places two albums in the top 10

Streamline/InterscopeThe Super Bowl bounce is real. Lady Gaga is back in the top 10 with not one but two albums.

Billboard reports that following Gaga’s well-received halftime show earlier this month, her current album Joanne has jumped from #66 to #2 on the album chart. Meanwhile, her debut album The Fame re-enters the top 10 at #6. Her set at the Super Bowl featured songs from both those albums.

Also back on the chart are Gaga’s albums Born This Way, in at #25, and even ARTPOP, which is back on the chart at #174. Gaga performed the title track of Born This Way at the Super Bowl, but didn’t feature any tracks from ARTPOP in her set.

The sales increases on all four of those albums are more than one thousand percent.

Next, stay tuned for The Grammy Bounce: perhaps Gaga’s duet with Metallica will spark a huge increase in sales of the heavy metal legends’ current album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

