Top pop, rock and country stars "revamp" and "restore" Elton John classics on two new albums

April 6 will see the release of two albums, called Revamp and Restoration. Revamp features pop and rock artists interpreting Elton’s songs, while Restoration features country artists doing the same thing.

Some of the same stars who appear on the TV special also recorded tracks for the albums, including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert.

In a statement, Elton says, “God, we have so many great artists doing our songs, it’s quite incredible. Restoration was Bernie [Taupin]’s project and he’s a huge country fan…He came up with an astonishing list of country performers, both new and legendary.”

He adds, “On Revamp I wrote out a wish list of people that I would love and asked them and to my surprise, most of them said yes, and we have quite an astonishing eclectic crew.”

Elton himself appears on Revamp, reworking “Bennie & the Jets” as a collaboration with Pink and Grammy-nominated rapper Logic. Other artists on Revamp include Demi Lovato, The Killers and Mary J. Blige.

The only artist who appears on both albums is Miley Cyrus. On Revamp, she sings “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” On Restoration, she sings “The Bitch Is Back.”

The only rock artist on Restoration is The Eagles‘ Don Henley. He duets with country star and current Eagles member Vince Gill on “Sacrifice.”

Elton adds, “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Here are the track listings:

Revamp

“Bennie and The Jets” – Elton John, P!nk, Logic

“We All Fall In Love Sometimes” – Coldplay

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” – Alessia Cara

“Candle In The Wind” – Ed Sheeran

“Tiny Dancer” – Florence And The Machine

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – Mumford and Sons

“Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” – Mary J. Blige

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” – The Killers

“Daniel” – Sam Smith

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” – Miley Cyrus

“Your Song” – Lady Gaga

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration

“Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“Sacrifice” – Don Henley and Vince Gill

“Take Me To The Pilot” – Brothers Osborne

“My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

“I Want Love” – Chris Stapleton

“Honky Cat” – Lee Ann Womack

“Roy Rogers” – Kacey Musgraves

“Please” – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

“The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)” – Dierks Bentley

“This Train Don’t Stop” – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

“Border Song” – Willie Nelson

