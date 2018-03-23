Top 10 for Taylor: Swift's new single secures her spot on all-time chart list

“Delicate” has entered the Hot 100 at #84, making it Taylor’s 76th entry on that chart. That breaks her out of a tie she’d been in with the late, legendary Ray Charles: Before “Delicate,” they’d both had 75. Now that Taylor has 76, she’s officially tenth on the list of artists with the most charting songs in the Hot 100’s 59-year history.

In other words, there are only nine other artists who’ve had more entries on the Billboard Hot 100 than Taylor Swift. Here’s a list:

207, The cast of Glee

161, Drake

137, Lil Wayne

108, Elvis Presley (whose career predates the Hot 100’s inception)

97, JAY-Z

91, James Brown

89, Chris Brown

84, Nicki Minaj

81, Kanye West

76, Taylor Swift

It’s ironic that the person directly above Taylor on the list is her arch-enemy, Kanye West. Depending on how many more singles she releases from her album Reputation, she could possible tie him next year.

It’s also worthwhile to note that Taylor has had more chart entries on the Hot 100 than The Beatles, who had 71, and Aretha Franklin, who has 73.

