Tony-nominated Josh Groban says he’s his own “harshest” critic

ABC/Fred LeeJosh Groban, who is up for a Tony Award this Sunday, says he is his own “harshest” critic.

“I wish I were the type of successful person that…didn’t have anxiety… or took criticism and turned it into a positive,” Josh told ABC’s Dan Harris in an interview for Harris’ 10% Happier podcast. “But I’m always the harshest person on myself first.”

Josh sat down with Harris and meditation teacher Jeff Warren back in January during Harris and Warren’s cross-country meditation tour. The interview is featured on the 10% Happier episode posted today ahead of the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Josh said he was interested in meditation as a way to deal with anxiety, but he’s also found other ways to relax including playing tennis and taking flying lessons. He also said he’s gotten more comfortable on the Broadway stage since making his debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.

“To a certain degree, performing is very meditative for me,” he said. “Leaving the street and walking in the stage door every night and putting on makeup, going out on stage and being a character and telling a story centers my mind.”

The Great Comet, which is adapted from a section of Leo Tolstoy‘s classic novel, War and Peace, is up for 12 Tony Awards. Josh will perform with the cast on the Tony broadcast Sunday night on CBS.

