Tonight, ring in 2018 with "New Year's Rockin' Eve," Ryan and Mariah (again!)

By Andrea Dresdale

ABCHow much does Ryan Seacrest love us? He’ll be standing in the middle of New York’s Times Square tonight — the coldest December 31 in 30 years — just so we can all have something to watch while we ring in 2018 in the comfort of our own homes.

It’s the 46th edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and Ryan will be holding things down in Times Square with his longtime co-host, Jenny McCarthy. Also performing live in Times Square will be Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, the country duo Sugarland and Mariah Carey, who’s getting a shot at redemption after her disastrous performance last year on the show.

During the Hollywood portion, hosted by Ciara, you’ll see performances from Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.

You’ll also see Britney Spears performing from her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and Imagine Dragons and WALK THE MOON performing from New Orleans.

The fun gets underway December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

