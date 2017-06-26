Today Chipotle, tomorrow Starbucks? Jason Mraz expands into coffee

Jeff Golden/WireImage

Jason Mraz is a best-selling singer/songwriter, but in his spare time, he’s also a very successful avocado farmer who sells some 30,000 pounds of his product per year to local California Chipotle restaurants. Now, he’s expanding…into coffee.

As Jason tells the Modesto Bee, he recently planted 2,500 coffee bushes on his 1,700-acre farm outside San Diego and he has high hopes for his first crop, due in 2019 or 2020.

“My wife and I love coffee culture,” he tells the paper. “She used to run a café; I started my career in coffee shops. We both come from the coffee culture. It’s very, very exciting for us to be on the other end of coffee, to not just drink it.”

In the future, Jason says he hopes that in addition to going out and playing music for fans, he’ll be able to welcome them to his farm to experience coffee growing, making and tasting, just like at a vineyard.

But don’t worry: Jason isn’t giving up his day job.

“Singing still my first love, something did when kid. I plan to do that as long as I live and it fills me with joy,” he says. “The things I’ve learned in farming affects how I run my music business. However much love you put into something is the same amount of love you get back.”

Jason celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday by performing at the Hollywood Bowl with some special guests, including Colbie Caillat. He wrapped up his latest tour Sunday in Murphys, California.

