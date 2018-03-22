Tina Turner says she's "forgiven" ex-husband Ike Turner for past abuse

By Andrea Dresdale

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesTina Turner‘s notorious relationship with her late ex-husband and musical partner Ike Turner involved years of abuse. But Tina tells The Sunday Times in a new interview that now, “as an old person, I have forgiven him, but I would not [have] work[ed] with him [again].”

She continues, “He asked for one more tour with me, and I said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Ike wasn’t someone you could forgive and allow him back in. It’s all gone, all forgotten.” Ike Turner died in 2007 of a cocaine overdose.

Tina also has thoughts about the crop of sexual assault scandals in the entertainment industry that continue to make headlines, such as previous ones regarding film and TV producer Harvey Weinstein. “That’s always been going on,” she says.

“I knew about that, back in my time,” she adds. “They were doing it back then, but somehow they were allowed because of their position. It’s not new, it’s just been brought to attention. And what I feel about it is, you never get by, it catches you sooner or later.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continues, “When you do something wrong, if you do it long enough, it eventually catches you. I said to myself, ‘Well, finally, you get what you deserve.'”

As previously noted, Tina is releasing a memoir in October titled Tina Turner: My Love Story. The autobiography will take an in-depth look at the rock and soul legend’s life and 60-year career while covering topics that, according to a statement from Turner, range from “finding love,” to surviving “a previously undisclosed life-threatening illness,” to “today’s happy endings.”

Turner’s book is the sequel to her bestselling 1986 autobiography, I, Tina.

