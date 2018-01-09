Tina Turner, Neil Diamond to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty ImagesMusic legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Tina Turner and Neil Diamond are set to receive even more accolades.

Both artists will receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards, and will be honored with an award ceremony and concert this summer. Other honorees include British rockers Queen, country icon Emmylou Harris, New Orleans funk group The Meters, and legendary studio musician Hal Blaine, who played drums on 350 top 10 hits.

Neil Diamond has sold more than 130 million albums and scored 38 top 40 hits. Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, has sold over 50 million albums, and is one of the most renowned live performers of the rock era.

In a statement, Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow said, “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”

