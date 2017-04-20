“Time” magazine salutes Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, John Legend as “Most Influential”

Miles Aldridge for TIMEEd Sheeran, Alicia Keys and John Legend have a lot of influence. How do we know? Because Time magazine put them on its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Taylor Swift The magazine has tapped a different celebrity to pen essays about each person on the list. For Ed, Time naturally asked his BFF to pen a few words . “He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation,” she writes.

“Congratulations to my friend Ed,” she concludes. “For the legacy you’ve already built and the brilliant hook you probably just came up with five minutes ago.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington writes about Alicia, “[She] doesn’t hide her truth, her flaws, her dreams or her journey. It is that authenticity and vulnerability that endear her to us. We are drawn to her honesty, we respect and adore her, and in doing so, we move closer to embracing our own true selves.”

Hollywood legend and and activist Harry Belafonte calls John Legend “a wonderful artist,” and also praises the Oscar-winning singer for using “his platform to push for meaningful social change,” adding, “the depth of his commitment is to be admired.”

John also graces one of the magazine’s five special covers.

Elton John pops up in the issue as the writer of an essay about his friend James Corden, who made the list. “Anyone—friends and fans alike—can tell you that James doesn’t take himself, or others, too seriously. And that’s why he’s able to make us laugh, cry and sing—sometimes all at once,” Elton writes.

Others on the list: Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Jones, Jordan Peele and Samantha Bee.

