Tillerson spent $12 million on consultants for State Department redesign

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been heavily criticized within his department and by outside experts for his support for President Donald Trump’s deep budget cuts to diplomacy. But newly reported numbers show that while he pushed to downsize, he was spending millions of dollars asking outside firms how to do it.

Over course of less than a year, the State Department spent a total of $12 million on 45 consultants to develop a plan on how to reform the agency and reduce its size, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to ABC News. At the same time, the Trump administration proposed two budgets that both slashed funding for State and U.S. Agency for International Development by about one-third.

The expenses were part of Tillerson’s “redesign” effort, a campaign much-maligned among rank-and-file members of the agency, in particular because it lead to buyouts, a hiring freeze that ended only after Tillerson was fired, and a freeze on employees’ spouses working at embassies…

Comments