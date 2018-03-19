Tickets for new Cher concerts and the pre-Broadway run of "The Cher Show" going on sale this week

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCDo you “Believe” it? More dates for Cher‘s current show, Classic Cher, are going on sale this week. The tickets include performances for the show in both Las Vegas and the Washington, D.C., area.

All in all, fifteen additional 2018 dates are going on sale this Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. PT via ParkTheaterLV.com, MGMNationalHarbor.com and Ticketmaster. They include six shows in August in the D.C. suburb of Oxon Hill, Maryland, and nine performances in Vegas.

Classic Cher, designed exclusively for both the D.C. area and Vegas locations, debuted in February of 2017 and features a trip through the iconic entertainer’s 50-year career in music, film and TV.

Also going on sale this Friday: tickets for the pre-Broadway run of The Cher Show, the musical based on the star’s life. It’ll run from June 12 to July 15 in Chicago, and then debut on Broadway this fall.

Here are the dates for the new Classic Cher performances:

August 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12 — Oxon Hill, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 31 — Las Vegas, NV, Park Theater at Monte Carlo

November 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 — Las Vegas, NV, Park Theater at Monte Carlo

