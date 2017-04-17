Three Sent to Hospital After Attempted U-Turn on state Route 8

An attempted U-Turn appears to be the cause of a car wreck on State Route 8 Sunday that sent 3 people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol said that a 2004 Suzuki Aerio was headed East on State Route 8, but attempted to make a U-turn near the East Mox Chehalis Road. A 2012 BMW X5 SUV was driving West on 8 and struck the Suzuki.

The driver of the Suzuki, an 88-year-old Montesano woman, was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma then transferred to Harborview in Seattle.

A 64-year-old Federal Way man driving the BMW, and his 61-year-old female passenger were both transported to Capital Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The State Patrol said the cause of the accident, and any related charges, are both under investigation.

Comments