Three Sent to Hospital After Attempted U-Turn on state Route 8

An attempted U-Turn appears to be the cause of a car wreck on State Route 8 Sunday that sent 3 people to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol said that a 2004 Suzuki Aerio was headed East on State Route 8, but attempted to make a U-turn near the East Mox Chehalis Road. A 2012 BMW X5 SUV was driving West on 8 and struck the Suzuki.
The driver of the Suzuki, an 88-year-old Montesano woman, was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma then transferred to Harborview in Seattle.
A 64-year-old Federal Way man driving the BMW, and his 61-year-old female passenger were both transported to Capital Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
The State Patrol said the cause of the accident, and any related charges, are both under investigation.