Three Face Charges After Fire in Hoquiam Car

A Hoquiam woman was arrested on arson charges over the weekend after police say she torched a car in front of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Sergeant Shane Krohn with the Hoquiam Police Department said police and fire units were called to the apartments in the 400 block of Queen Avenue just after midnight Friday. An unoccupied 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit was fully engulfed in flames. Krohn noted that the car was parked in front an alcove with entrances to four apartments, keeping those tenants from exiting their apartments. Flames were close to the building but did not cause any damage to the structure.

No injuries were reported, crews quickly extinguished the car, which was a total loss. A second vehicle parked nearby suffered several thousand dollars in damage from the fire.

Investigators from both departments seized evidence and tracked an ignition source to a flammable liquid sold at a local store, leading to the actual store it was purchased.

The vehicle owner told investigators that she had recently received threatening messages from another female, who they tracked to a 22-year-old Hoquiam woman. Sergeant Krohn interviewed and obtained a confession from her, she was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on the investigation of Arson in the 1st Degree.

Several more interviews were conducted revealing more suspects, Krohn said a 26-year-old Aberdeen man arrested on an unrelated warrant confessed his involvement. he is expected to be charged with Arson in the 1st Degree.

A 36-year-old Hoquiam woman was interviewed and had knowledge of the crime but did not participate. Krohn said she is an ex-girlfriend of the victims’ male friend and at the least faces vehicle prowl charges.

