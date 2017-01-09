Three Arrested After Armed Robbery, Reportedly Threatened to Kill Victim

Three Hoquiam-area men are in the County Jail for an alleged gang-related armed robbery in Ocean Shores. Ocean Shores Police Chief Mike Styner reports that at about 11:53 pm on January 8, a clerk at the Ocean Market in Ocean Shores reported that a group of males had stolen a hat and left in a small black car. While an officer was taking this report, a 25-year old Ocean Shores man walked up and reported that he had been robbed at knifepoint by three men in a small black car.

The officer quickly determined that these were the same suspects, and the victim of the robbery had been with the group when the hat was stolen.

The victim reported that one of the men put a knife to his throat, and all three ordered him to empty his pockets. They also threatened to kill him as an initiation into the Bloods street gang. After taking all his belongings, they forced him out of the car.

The suspect vehicle was stopped by WSP Troopers on State Route 109, on the way to Hoquiam. Evidence of both the theft and the robbery were located, and all three men were arrested. Drugs were also found in possession of one of the suspects.

The suspects are a 46-year old Hoquiam man, a 21-year old Hoquiam man, and a 34-year old man who stated that he is transient but staying in the Hoquiam area. All three were arrested for investigation of Robbery 1 and Felony Harassment.

