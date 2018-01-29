This Valentine's Day, don't say it with flowers, say it with Bruno on vinyl

Jeff Neira/CBSBruno Mars is great at writing romantic songs, as evidenced by his multiple Grammy wins for his hit “That’s What I Like.” And this Valentine’s Day, instead of a regular card, you can send Bruno’s songs to your loved one. Just make sure they have a turntable handy.

Hallmark is introducing Vinyl Record Cards, a collection of three different cards that each come with a 7-inch vinyl record — what used to be called a 45. Each record includes two songs, with three different artists to choose from: Bruno, Aretha Franklin and INXS.

The Bruno record includes the songs “Just the Way You Are” and “Marry Me.” The INXS card includes the Australian band’s hits “Need You Tonight” and “Never Tear Us Apart.” Strangely, the Aretha card features the songs “Respect” and “Think,” neither of which are exactly love songs.

Of course, these cards are pricier than your usual greeting cards: they cost $12.99 each, and extra postage is required to mail them. Hallmark plans to launch new Vinyl Record Cards for birthdays later this year.

