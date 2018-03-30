This one's for you: Lady Gaga sings Elton in new "Revamp" release

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARASHer gift is his song.

The latest track to be released from Revamp, the album featuring today’s stars recording classic Elton John hits, is “Your Song,” by Lady Gaga. It’s no surprise that Gaga is on the album, considering she and Elton are close friends and she’s the godmother to his two sons.

On Twitter, Gaga writes, “HERE WE ARE!!! Here’s my cover of one of the greatest songs of all time. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s ‘Your Song.’ What an honor it was to record. THATS ME ON THE PIANO! THIS ONES FOR YOU!!”

You can watch Lady Gaga perform “Your Song” on the CBS special Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute, which was recorded right after the Grammys. It’ll air April 10.

The Revamp album, which also features Elton covers by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, is out April 6.

