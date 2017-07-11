This is Thriller, Thriller Night: Michael Jackson to be animated for new fall Halloween TV special

Credit Hammerhead ©2017All Rights ReservedA new animated Halloween special featuring the music of Michael Jackson will premiere on CBS this fall…and it sounds like quite a “Thriller.”

Michael Jackson’s Halloween is an hour-long musical adventure featuring characters voiced by such stars as Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Alan Cumming and CSI actor George Eads.

The show tells the story of two millennials, Vincent and Victoria — voiced, respectively, by Lucas Till and Kiersey Clemons — who meet on Halloween night. Accompanied by a dog named Ichabod, they wind up at a mysterious hotel that’s located at 777 Jackson Street.

Inside the hotel, Vincent and Victoria go on a magical adventure, highlighted by a dance-filled finale starring an animated version of the late King of Pop.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween was created and produced by Optimum Productions, a company owned by Jackson’s estate.

