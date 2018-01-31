This House Is for Sale: Jon Bon Jovi unloads NYC condo for $16 million

Island/UMGBon Jovi launches a new leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour in March, but Jon Bon Jovi‘s finally managed to sell one of his actual homes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Jon’s unloaded his three-bedroom condo in Manhattan’s West Village, which has been on the market since last June. The 4,000-square foot duplex was initially put on sale for just over $17 million, but in July, the price was slashed to a low, low $15.95 million. The final sale price is not known.

- Advertisement -

The home features three bedrooms, a den and a 1,500-square-foot garden, and overlooks the Hudson River. Jon bought it in 2015 for just under $13 million.

Jon hasn’t been homeless since he put the place up for sale, though: Last year, as the The Wall Street Journal reports, he paid just under $19 million for a new Manhattan apartment. This one has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a huge living room and balconies.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.