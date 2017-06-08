This House IS for Sale: Buy Jon Bon Jovi’s NYC pad for $17 million

ABC/Lou RoccoUnlike the title of his band’s current album, this house is very much for sale: Jon Bon Jovi has put his New York City pad on the market for more than $17 million.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Jon bought the apartment in a condo building on Manhattan’s West Side in 2015 for just over $4 million less than he’s selling it for. The duplex features views of the Hudson River, a 1,500-square-foot landscaped garden, three bedrooms, and a den/library combination.

The building itself has a 75-foot lap pool, covered driveway, children’s playroom and lounge. It counts Ben Stiller and Bradley Cooper‘s baby mama, model Irina Shayk, among its celebrity residents.

Jon seems to have quite a talent for making money from real estate. WWD notes that he made a $10 million profit in 2013 when he sold a penthouse in New York City’s SoHo for $34 million. In 2008, he sold a condo on New York’s Upper West Side for just under $5.5 million.

In addition to the New York apartment that Jon’s selling now, he also owns a mansion in Middletown, New Jersey, and property in East Hampton, NY.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments