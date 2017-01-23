Thinking Out Legos: Ed Sheeran Reveals Obsession with Plastic Blocks

Greg WilliamsIf you think it’d be great to have Ed Sheeran as a boyfriend, you may want to reconsider — this is a guy whose idea of a hot date is the girl sitting there while he builds Lego sets.

Appearing on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show, Ed admitted that when he finally started making money, he didn’t splurge on fancy cars or a big house: he bought toys instead.

“Any good parent will know…if a kid wants a Lego set, you get them the small one, you don’t get them the big one that’s like 359 [pounds],” said Ed. “So when my album went to number one, I was passing the Lego store and I saw the big Death Star [set] and I went, ‘You know what? It’s time.’”

In fact, Ed loves the plastic blocks so much that, he revealed, “I once went on a date and brought a Lego set and made the Lego set and then left.” As the audience cracked up, a horrified Norton asked him exactly what he built on that date.

“A Pirates of the Caribbean pirate ship,” Ed replied sheepishly. “I hope you gave it to her as a gift at the end!” Norton scolded him. An even more sheepish Ed said, “Uh, no.” No wonder he has a song called “Lego House” on his first album.

And it’s not just Legos that Ed spends his money on. He revealed that when he buys toys for actual kids, he buys even better ones for himself.

“I went to buy my goddaughter a Ninja Turtle toy for her birthday,” he said. “And then…there was a huge Ninja Turtle truck, and I was looking at the small toy I got for her and the big truck and I was like, ‘I’m getting that for me!’”

