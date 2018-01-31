They've Got the Seats: Go-Go's musical "Head Over Heels" to hit Broadway this June

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Head Over HeelsCan you hear them? The Go-Go’s have found a home on Broadway.

Head Over Heels, based on the ’80s girl group’s biggest hits, will begin previews at New York City’s Hudson Theater June 23 and will officially open July 26.

The show, brought to you by the creative minds responsible for Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Hedwig & the Angry Inch, is described as “an inspired mash-up of posh and punk.” It doesn’t tell the story of The Go-Go’s; rather, it uses the group’s songs to soundtrack a story set in Elizabethan England.

The show focuses on a royal family who, in order to save their kingdom from doom, must go on a journey where they encounter “mistaken identities, love triangles, sexual awakening and self-discovery.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint will be starring in the production. According to Gay Star News, she’ll be the first trans woman to originate a main role in a Broadway musical.

The musical — co-produced by Gwyneth Paltrow — features “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and many more. Tickets are on sale now, at The HudsonOnBroadway.com.

