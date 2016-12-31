The Year in Music 2016 — In Other News

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCHere’s a look at some of the other music stories this year:

The Election

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Jay Z, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Cher, Elton John and Adele were just some of the many artists who supported Hillary Clinton‘s presidential bid against Donald Trump, either by performing at campaign events or publicly supporting her. When all that combined star power didn’t succeed in a win for Clinton, many artists pronounced themselves devastated but committed themselves to working harder than ever to preserve what they believe in.

Katy Perry, in particular, wrote, “Feelings of despair still comes in waves, but now more than ever I am MOTIVATED to fight against social injustice and to promote equality and kindness as best I know how, through my art and influence.” She added, “It’s funny, sometimes people who disagree with me just say, ‘Shut up and sing.’ Boy, will I do so in a whole new way… next year. Hell hath no fury like a woman REBORN.”

Celine Dion: A Year of Loss

Celine Dion was all over the news in the beginning of 2016, but for all the wrong reasons. In January, her beloved husband and former manager, Rene Angelil, who discovered her when she was 12 and made her a star, died at age 73 after a long battle with cancer. Just two days later, Celine’s older brother, Daniel Dion, died of cancer at age 59. Thousands attended Angelil’s funeral in Montreal, and flags few at half-mast in the city. Celine resumed performances in Las Vegas in late February, and eventually extended her run through June of 2017. In May, she performed at the Billboard Music Awards, singing Queen’s “The Show Must Go On” — Rene’s favorite — before accepting the Icon Award from her 15-year-old son, Rene-Charles. The rest of the year saw Celine throw herself into her work: she released a French language album, toured Europe and her native Canada, played her 1,000th show in Las Vegas, sang on the Stand Up to Cancer telethon, and showed off an edgy new style. As the year ended, Celine told the New York Post, “I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living.”

Goodbye American Idol

For 15 years, it was the defining music show of our time, but in 2016, American Idol finally said goodbye. The show’s final season wrapped up in April with Trent Harmon winning the crown, and Idol alums coming out to bid farewell. The show’s ratings, and the winners’ record sales, had been eroding for years, and many felt the show should have called it quits years earlier. However, American Idol creator Simon Fuller teased that the show would return, perhaps in another form, while Ryan Seacrest ended the final telecast by saying, “Goodbye…for now.”

Michael Buble: Devastating News

In 2016, Michael Buble was gearing up for a big return to the spotlight. In June, he had vocal cord surgery, and in August, he sang for the first time following that surgery at the launch of his first perfume, By Invitation. In September, he released a concert film, Tour Stop 148, in theaters. In October, he co-hosted ABC’s Live with Kelly and released his new album, Nobody But Me, which he produced for the first time. Then, the unthinkable happened: Noah, Michael’s three-year-old son,was diagnosed with cancer. Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato immediately put their careers on hold to care for him, and said in a statement, declared, “At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy.” Luisana’s sister told an Argentine paper that Noah has liver cancer and that the prognosis is good, but neither Michael nor Luisana have spoken about it. Michael’s friend, producer, David Foster, told ET Canada, “He’s in good shape, he’s got good doctors around him and we will hope and pray for a great outcome, which I believe they will have.”

Josh Groban Does Broadway

After years of talking about it, Josh Groban finally made his Broadway debut in the fall of 2016, playing the lead role of Pierre in the musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, adapted from Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Josh received critical acclaim for his role, and the show itself has been a box-office success. Josh will remain in the role through July 2. He topped off the year by getting a Grammy nod for his album Stages, and hitting #1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart for the first time in nine years, thanks to his newly-released cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

