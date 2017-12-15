"The Voice" season 13 finale to feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, Sia & more

Kelly Clarkson, who will join the show as a coach next season, will deliver a debut TV performance of her song “Medicine” on Tuesday’s two-hour live finale.

Charlie Puth and Sia will also be taking the stage during the finale: Charlie will be singing “How Long” and Sia will be performing her song “Snowman” from her first holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.

In addition, artists like Bastille, Jessie J and more will also be participating in musical collaborations with the top 8 finalists.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys, who will be returning to The Voice as coach next season, will make an appearance to introduce last season’s winner, Chris Blue, who will perform his new single, “Blue Blood Blues.”

The episode airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

