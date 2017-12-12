"The Voice" recap: The top eight artists perform for a spot in the finals

By Music News Group

NBC UniversalThe semifinals kicked off on Monday’s edition of The Voice, a show that saw the remaining eight artists compete for America’s vote, advised by their coaches, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

The eight semifinalists each performed a new song on his or her own, and a duet with another artist.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Adam Cunningham, representing Team Adam, lead off with Lonestar‘s “I’m Already There.” Afterwards, Levine praised the performance, calling Cunningham “one of the top contenders in the competition.”

Next up, Team Jennifer’s Noah Mac paired with Chloe Kohanski, from Blake’s team, for a cover of Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game.”

Team Jennifer’s Davon Fleming delivered his take on “Gravity,” by John Mayer. During rehearsals, Hudson advised Fleming to “feel” the song and stop trying to be “perfect.” All four coaches were on their feet after the performance, including Adam, who praised Davon for “scaling back” his delivery of the song. Jennifer agreed, telling Davon, “We felt you tonight.”

Team Blake’s country singer, Red Marlow, put everything on the line, tackling Vince’s Gill‘s rangy “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Miley called Marlow’s performance “authentic.” Blake said Gill was sitting somewhere “with a huge grin on his face.”

Next, Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson teamed up with Fleming for “Earned It,” by The Weeknd.

Another one of Blake’s artists, Keisha Renee, put her country/soul spin on Rascal Flatts‘ “What Hurts the Most,” and received a vote of confidence from the band’s Gary LeVox, who FaceTimed her to say she was “gifted” and had “an amazing talent.” Afterwards, Miley complimented Renee for putting her own spin on everything she does. Blake called the performance “incredible.”

The next duet pairing featured Marlow and Cunningham covering The Marshall Tucker Band‘s “Can’t You See.”

Kohanski returned for her solo performance, “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Referring to a couple of her prior performances, Kohanski told Blake in rehearsals that she was “thinking a ‘Landslide’ moment-meets-‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ moment.” Afterwards, Blake declared the performance Chloe’s best so far, adding that her voice was “iconic.”

Next, Renee joined Team Adam’s Addison Agen for their rendition of Sheryl Crow‘s “Strong Enough.”

Mac then returned to the stage for his solo performance, “River,” by Bishop Briggs. Miley praised Noah for bringing “something youthful and modern to the show.” Jennifer complimented Mac on believing in himself and commanding the stage the way he did.

Agen, the youngest artist in the competition at 16 years old, took the stage again with Joni Mitchell‘s “Both Sides Now.” Addison’s coach, Adam Levine urged her to reach “as deeply as you ever have in yourself” and “swing for the fences.” Following the performance, Adam declared Addison “Is The Voice,” and “beyond that.”

Miley Cyrus’ last remaining artist in the competition, Brooke Simpson, closed the show with a song Cyrus hoped would showcase Simpson’s rock & roll side – Journey‘s “Faithfully.” Afterwards, Miley urged America to vote for Brooke, explaining, “If [the show] is about ‘The Voice’…your winner is right here.”

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

