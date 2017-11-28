"The Voice" recap: The top 11 artists perform

By Music News Group

NBC UniversalThe Voice live rounds continued on Monday, with the top 11 artists competing for America’s vote, advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

For the first time in the show’s history, America also got to pick the songs each artists performed, using The Voice app.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

First up, was Team Miley’s Janice Freeman, who was given Collective Soul‘s “Shine.” Addressing the camera during rehearsals, Freeman credited her fans with bringing out other sides of her talent she previously didn’t know existed, adding, “I hope I make them proud.” Afterwards, Miley praised Freeman for bringing her to her feet early in the song and keeping her there.

Red Marlow, representing Team Blake, tackled “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. Shelton was pleased with the choice because it gave the country singer a chance to show his softer side. Jennifer marveled at Red’s ability to captivate the crowd. Blake agreed, adding that Marlow sings with “pure honesty.”

Team Jennifer’s 15-year-old powerhouse Shi’Ann Jones followed with Beyoncé‘s “Listen.” During rehearsals, Hudson, addressing the camera, noted, “Shi’Ann has was it takes to deliver, as long as she allows herself to come out [of her shell].” Following the performance, Miley called the singer “a total princess.” Jennifer praised Shi’Ann as an “old soul” for being able to tell a story when she sings.

Miley’s Brooke Simpson was tasked with singing Pink‘s “What About Us.” Cyrus suggested adding drums to give the song a “native feel,” so Simpson could honor her Native American heritage. Adam noted that Brooke was able to take the song and apply it to her life. Miley praised Brooke’s ability to interpret pop music.

Team JHud’s Davon Fleming chose Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing,” from a list of four songs selected by the fans because, in Hudson’s words, “Nothing beats a classic.” Afterwards, Blake called Davon one of his favorites in the competition because no other singer has his dynamics. Adam chimed in — even though he wasn’t supposed to comment — calling Davon’s ability as a guy to tackle a woman’s song “a miracle.” Jennifer declared Fleming couldn’t raise the bar any higher than he did on Monday.

Team Adam’s Addison Agen, 16, got to perform “A Case of You” by her favorite artist, Joni Mitchell. Adam dubbed Addison his favorite singer, explaining that she “feels everything she does,” which makes her “a great storyteller.” After Agen took her turn on stage, Jennifer called her voice “a gift.” Adam called it a moving performance, adding that it was “the full recognition of what your talent is.”

Team Blake’s alternative rocker, Chloe Kohanski, closed out the show with her audience pick, Bonnie Tyler‘s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” During rehearsals, the Nashville native admitted she was “freaked out” by the pick because of its range, but in spite of that, Chloe managed to bring all the judges to their feet. Kohanski’s former coach Miley Cyrus said she “destroyed” the performance. Her current mentor declared the 23-year-old the frontrunner in the competition.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

