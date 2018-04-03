"The Voice" recap: The Knockouts begin with Alicia Keys winning a four-way battle for one of Adam Levine’s artists

By Stephen Iervolino

Trae Patton/NBCIt was the first night of the knockout rounds on Monday’s edition of The Voice, a night that saw Alicia Keys beat out fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson for the right to steal one of Adam’s artists.

The battle was made possible by a new twist for the season-14 Knockouts – “The Save.” It gives each coach the chance to save an artist during the round.

Each coach also enlisted a former Voice champion during rehearsals: season-9 winner Jordan Smith for Team Adam; season-13 winner Chloe Kohanski for Team Blake; season-12 champ Chris Blue for Team Alicia; and season-3 winner Cassadee Pope for Team Kelly.

Blake’s first pairing of the night couldn’t have featured two vocalists who were more different: silky-voiced Jaclyn Lovey singing Corinne Bailey Rae‘s “Put Your Records On” against powerhouse R&B singer Kyla Jade tackling Lesley Gore‘s “You Don’t Own Me.” Blake chose Kyla, explaining that she made him “feel what she was singing.” She advances to the live playoffs, while Jaclyn was sent packing.

Next up were Team Kelly’s Justin Kilgore, performing Garth Brooks‘ version of Billy Joel‘s “Shameless,” against and Caleb Lee, singing Zac Brown Band‘s “Free” – a strategic move by Kelly, since the two country artists could wind up splitting America’s vote further along in the competition. Kelly picked Caleb, calling him “a solid singer.” He advances to the next round; Justin went home.

Team Adam’s Jackie Foster, covering “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence, went head-to-head against Mia Boostrom, tackling the gospel standard, “Wade in the Water.” Adam declared the battle “dead even.” Adam thought both were capable of making it to the finale, but named Mia the winner. She moves on to the next round.

Foster’s ride wasn’t over through, as Adam used his save on her, while Keys, Clarkson and Shelton all tried to steal the rocker. Despite Levine’s pleas to “stay home,” a shocked Alicia snatched the artist by reminding her that she turned for her during the blind auditions and fought to steal her the during the knockouts. Jackie also advances, now with Team Alicia.

Blake’s next pairing featured jazz crooner Austin Georgio, singing Nat King Cole‘s “Almost Like Being in Love,” and country/soul singer Spensha Baker, covering Chris Stapleton‘s “Broken Halo.” Blake’s advisor, Khloe Kohanski, declared the duel a “wildcard” match. Blake ultimately chose Spensha, because she could “tear down some walls in country music.” She advances to the next round.

But so does Austin, as Blake used his save to hang on to the singer. He moves on to the next round.

Alicia’s only match of the evening pitted Johnny Bliss, belting out “Alive,” by Sia, against Miya Bass, with her soulful take on Ed Sheeran‘s “Castle on the Hill.” Both had “big voices and big personalities,” said Alicia, addressing the cameras, adding, “Whoever can deliver is the one I’m gonna pick.” Following their battle, the other coaches agreed Bliss nailed his performance, while Bass seemed to struggle with hers. Alicia agreed, declaring Johnny the winner. He advances to the next round. Miya’s time on the show comes to an end.

The final Knockout of the night belonged to Team Adam’s Drew Cole, singing Niall Horan‘s “Slow Hands,” going-head to-head with “poultry” — pop, soul and country — singer Jackie Verna, tackling Lady Antebellum‘s “American Honey.” Adam admitted he had a tough decision ahead of him, but also had a save available, since his last attempt failed. Adam named Jackie the winner because she “has impact, but it’s not harsh.” Verna advances to the live playoffs.

However, as promised, Levine saved Drew, but once again, he was challenged by Blake, who reminded Cole that he pushed his button for him twice. This time, Adam was able to hang on to his artist, as Drew, “a loyal man,” stuck with his coach.

The Voice knockout rounds continue Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

