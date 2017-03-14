“The Voice” recap: The coaches become pickier as they begin to fill their teams

Tyler Golden/NBC The final week of blind auditions kicked of on Monday’s episode of The Voice, with more hopefuls trying to grab the final spots.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani were back in their rotating chairs, looking to finish off their respective teams, so they were especially picky.

Here are the highlights from Monday night’s episode:

Kenny P, a country artist with blues, funk and soul influences, currently plays the clubs around Nashville, but wants to take his career to the next level. He sang Todd Rundgren‘s “Hello It’s Me” and got Blake and Gwen to turn around, sparking another war between the couple. Blake was impressed the way Kenny “attacked the notes with so much power.” When Kenny told Gwen that he “plays a lot more country than he used to,” she replied, “So do I,” referring to her romance with Shelton. It struck the right chord with Kenny, who chose Gwen’s team.

Chicago native RJ Collins was encouraged to sing by his older brother Randy, who passed away in 2009. RJ says that gave him the motivation to take his music career more seriously and gave him “purpose.” Appropriately, Collins got Adam and Alicia to turn their chairs around with his take on Justin Bieber‘s “Purpose.” Adam pleaded for RJ by declaring, “I’m fighting now and this is a little glimpse of what I’m gonna do for you as a coach.” Unfortunately, Levine didn’t stand a chance after Alicia told the singer, “We need beautiful black men like you.” He replied, “Did you call me beautiful?” before declaring, “Sorry Adam.” Collins is a member of Team Alicia.

TSoul, a 29-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, traveled all over the world with a gospel choir and has gained a large group of “TSouldiers,” thanks to his YouTube videos. He auditioned with Al Green‘s “Take Me to the River” and got Adam and Blake to turn their chairs around. Adam called TSoul “a special man,” because of his unique style. Blake noted the artist’s voice was like a 50-year-old’s with all the “herbs and spices.” Blake added TSoul to his team.

Laguna, California native Hanna Eyre, 15, couldn’t contain her excitement when her version of Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space” got Adam, Blake and Gwen to turn around. Adam was impressed by her ability to compose herself and finish strong. He promised to “claw” to get her. Gwen, as has been her custom this season, noted that she also started out very young and they could “have fun” together. “It really doesn’t matter whether we’re a boy coach or a girl coach,” Adam argued. Hanna agreed, and Levine picked up his first artist of the night.

Valerie Ponzio from El Paso, Texas sings “country Americana music,” but also is a Gwen Sefani fan, so she had her sights set on joining either Team Gwen or Team Blake. She got Gwen and Blake, as well as Adam and Alicia to turn their chairs around with her version of Johnny Cash‘s “Ring of Fire.” After Valerie professed how “obsessed” she was with Gwen, the “Hollaback Girl” singer declared, “I’m obsessed with you now.” Blake pointed out that country relationships “tend to last a lifetime,” adding that he has relationships with “Country artists you can listen to on the radio right now.” Ponzio picked Blake as her coach.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

